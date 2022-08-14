NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, Result Release Date And Time Updates

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The NEET UG 2022 answer key is expected by August 15, and result by August 19, as per sources

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 14, 2022 8:59 am IST
Download NEET UG 2022 answer key, scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 today, August 14. Sources in NTA told Careers360 that the NEET UG 2022 answer key is expected by August 15 and result by August 19. "The answer key is likely to be available to download between August 14 and 15, and scorecard between August 18 and 19," as per sources. The candidates who have appeared in NEET UG 2022 can check and download answer key, scorecard on the website- neet.nta.nic.in.

To view and download the NEET UG 2022 answer key, candidates need to login with their application number and password. NTA will also provide options to raise objections on answer key, the candidates can do so by paying Rs 1,000 per question. NTA after reviewing objections on NEET UG 2022 answer key, will release the final answer key and result by Friday, August 19. The scorecard once released, will be available to download on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Over 18 lakh (18,72,341) candidates applied for the NEET UG 2022 exam held on July 17. The NEET UG percentile will be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all India common merit list in NEET. Last year, the NEET UG 2022 cut-off for general category candidates varied between 720-138, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) was between 137-108 .

NEET UG 2022 is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. For details on NEET UG 2022, please visit the website- neet.nta.nic.in.

