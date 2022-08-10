NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, OMR Response Sheet Soon; NTA Marking Scheme, Result Date

NTA NEET result answer key expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the candidate’s response sheet and answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) soon. NEET 2022 held to shortlist candidates for admission to medical colleges across the country was held on July 17. The NTA NEET official website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key for all the question paper codes. Along with the NEET answer key 2022, NTA will also issue the candidates’ NEET OMR response sheets. NTA is yet to announce any date for the release of the answer key and NEET result, however, going by past year trends, candidates can expect NEET result 2022 date soon.

The NTA conducted NEET UG 2022 in 3,570 centres in 497 cities including 14 cities outside. Around 18 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET UG exams. Last year, the NEET UG answer key was issued on October 15 and NEET UG result was declared on November 1. NEET last year was conducted on September 12.

The NEET UG question paper comprised -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject consisted of two sections. Section A had 35 questions and Section B 15. Out of the 15 questions in Section B, candidates had to attempt any 10 questions.

NEET UG 2022: Section A Marking Scheme

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1). Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0). If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate

NEET UG 2022 Section B Marking Scheme

If candidates attempted more than 10 questions, only the first 10 attempted questions will be considered for evaluation.

Correct Answer: Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0) If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question If a question is found to be incorrect or the question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions

The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th. The NEET UG percentile will be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all India common merit list in NEET.

Last year, the NEET cut-off for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-147 in NEET 2020 to 720-138 in NEET 2021. The NEET cut-off last year for students belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 146-113 last year to 137-108 in NEET UG last year.