NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Know How Candidates Will Be Marked

NEET UG 2022: In addition to the NEET UG answer keys, NTA will also release the NEET OMR response sheets of the candidates. The NTA website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key for all the sets of the NEET 2022 question papers.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 20, 2022 12:12 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test answer key (NEET answer key) is expected to be issued soon. Although the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce an official update as to when NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released, candidates can expect the answer key and the response sheet anytime soon. The NTA website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key for all the sets of the NEET 2022 question papers. The NEET 2022 UG answer key can also be challenged by the candidates. The final NEET UG 2022 answer key will be issued after considering the objections raised by the students.

In addition to the NEET UG answer keys, NTA will also release the NEET OMR response sheets of the candidates. NEET UG 2022 was held on Sunday, July 17. 95 per cent of attendance was recorded on the NEET 2022 UG exam day. NEET UG was held for 18,72,341 candidates, of which, 8,07,541 were boys, 10,64,791 girls and 11 were transgender. The NEET UG 2022 was held at 3,570 centres in 497 cities including 14 cities outside India.

NEET Answer Key 2022: How To Download

  • Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

  • Click on the designated answer key link

  • Insert the login credentials, if required

  • Submit and view the NEET code-wise final answer key

NEET 2021 Marking Scheme

Aspirants of the medical entrance test must score above the NEET 2021 cut-off to get shortlisted for the NEET admission process.

  • Candidates will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET

  • For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted

  • No negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions

NEET 2021 Score = (Correct Answers X 4) – (Incorrect Answers X 1)

NEET 2022
