NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA NEET Answer Key At Neet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor, Cut-Off, Percentile
NEET 2022 Answer Key Live: The NEET UG 2022 answer key will be available to download on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download the answer key using application number and password
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) answer key will be released on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. A senior NTA official on Sunday, August 21 told Careers360, "NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released next week, not today." The candidates appeared in the NEET UG exam 2022, can check and download the answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Updates On NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Release Date And Time
Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges
The candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 answer key using application number and password. NEET UG 2022 answer key PDF file will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference. To raise objections on NEET 2022 answer key, the candidates need to pay Rs 200 per question.
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download
- Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the 'View NEET UG 2022 answer key' link
- Enter your credentials
- The NEET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen
- Download the answer key, and take a print out for further use.
Over 18 lakh (18,72,341) candidates registered for the NEET 2022 exam held on July 17. Last year, the NEET cut-off for general category candidates was between 720-138, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 137-108.
Live updates
NEET Answer Key 2022: How To Raise Objections
The candidates can also raise objections on NEET 2022 answer key by paying Rs 200 per question. The NTA will review the objections raised on NEET answer key, following which the final answer key and scorecard will be released by the month-end.
NEET Answer Key 2022: Last Five Years' Release Dates
- 2021- October 15
- 2020- September 26
- 2019- May 25
- 2018- May 25.
The candidates can download the NEET answer key using application number and password. To download NEET UG 2022 answer key, click on the download answer key link. Enter application number and password, a PDF file with NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and take a print out for further reference.
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Direct Link, Websites To Check
The NEET UG 2022 answer key will be available on the websites- neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 answer key using application number and password.
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Not Today
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) today, August 21, a senior NTA official told Careers360. Once released, the candidates can check and download NEET answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.