Image credit: shutterstock.com Download NEET UG answer key at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) answer key will be released on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. A senior NTA official on Sunday, August 21 told Careers360, "NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released next week, not today." The candidates appeared in the NEET UG exam 2022, can check and download the answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Updates On NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Release Date And Time

The candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 answer key using application number and password. NEET UG 2022 answer key PDF file will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference. To raise objections on NEET 2022 answer key, the candidates need to pay Rs 200 per question.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the 'View NEET UG 2022 answer key' link Enter your credentials The NEET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download the answer key, and take a print out for further use.

Over 18 lakh (18,72,341) candidates registered for the NEET 2022 exam held on July 17. Last year, the NEET cut-off for general category candidates was between 720-138, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 137-108.