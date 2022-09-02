  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The candidates can raise objections on NEET UG answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in till today

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 10:06 am IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Tomorrow
NEET Answer Key 2022 (OUT) LIVE: NTA OMR Response Sheet At Neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Login Link
NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Out; Steps To Raise Objections
NTA Releases NEET UG 2022 Answer Key
NTA To Release NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Today
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Expected Today; Official Website, Steps To Download
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today
Download NEET UG 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 answer key online challenge window will be closed on September 2. The candidates can raise objections on NEET UG answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each question.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Click here for more Education News
NEET Answer Key NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in; Direct Link
Live | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in; Direct Link
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Tomorrow, How To Check
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Tomorrow, How To Check
Maharashtra 10th SSC, 12th HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Today; Official Websites, Time
Maharashtra 10th SSC, 12th HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Today; Official Websites, Time
CUET PG 2022 Day 2 Today; Admit Card, Reporting Time, Key Points
CUET PG 2022 Day 2 Today; Admit Card, Reporting Time, Key Points
CUET PG 2022 Updates: Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate Day 1 Ends; Exam Analysis, Answer Key
CUET PG 2022 Updates: Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate Day 1 Ends; Exam Analysis, Answer Key
.......................... Advertisement ..........................