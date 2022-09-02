NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The candidates can raise objections on NEET UG answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in till today
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 answer key online challenge window will be closed on September 2. The candidates can raise objections on NEET UG answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each question.
Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now
MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now