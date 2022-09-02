NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download NEET UG 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 answer key online challenge window will be closed on September 2. The candidates can raise objections on NEET UG answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each question.