NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Tomorrow

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow

NEET 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 answer key challenge window tomorrow, September 2. Candidates can download and raise objections on NEET UG answer key from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can challenge the NEET answer key and OMR sheet by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

NTA will issue the NEET UG 2022 final answer key after verifying the grievances received from the candidates. Based on the final answer key, NTA will declare the NEET UG results 2022. The subject experts will not entertain any NEET answer key challenge received after the due date or without receipt of the processing fee. "If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly," NTA said in a statement.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objection

Go to the official website- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the 'apply for answer key challenge' link Select the desired test booklet code Key in the application number and date of birth Proceed to raise objections by filling the form as instructed Pay the objection fees and submit the form. Download the NEET answer key challenge receipt for future reference.

NEET UG 2022 OMR Answer Sheet: How To Raise Objection