NEET UG 2022 Answer Key For Over 18 Lakh Candidates Awaited; MBBS, BDS Cut-Off Percentile Here

NEET 2022 answer key expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in

Over 18 lakh medical aspirants await the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) answer key. NEET 2022 was held on July 17. The NTA NEET official website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key for all the question paper codes. In addition to the NEET answer key 2022, NTA will also issue the candidate’s OMR response sheets. The NEET MBBS, BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th. Register here for NEET UG 2022, answer key, time, direct link and more updates

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now!



Don't Miss: Register for NEET Counseling companion to get complete guidance about counseling process, cut off, fee structure, admission documents etc. Register Now! MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. Special Fee for Indian Students. Apply Now

The NEET UG paper comprised -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject consisted of two sections. Section A had 35 questions and Section B 15. Out of the 15 questions in Section B, candidates had to attempt any 10 questions.

According to the NEET official brochure, in order to be eligible for admission to UG medical Courses for a particular academic year in case of General, General-EWS, it shall be necessary for a candidate to obtain a minimum of marks at the 50th percentile in NEET held for the said academic year.

However, in respect of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the NTA NEET brochure added, the minimum marks shall be at the 40th percentile and for candidates with Benchmark, Disabilities, the minimum marks shall be at 45th percentile for Unreserved Category and GEN-EWS Category candidates and 40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC-NCL candidates.

The NEET UG percentile will be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all India common merit list in NEET.

Last year, the NEET cut-off for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-147 in NEET 2020 to 720-138 in NEET 2021. The NEET cut-off last year for students belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 146-113 last year to 137-108 in NEET UG last year.

Candidates while analysing the NEET 2022 UG paper said that the paper was easy and doable. However, many medical aspirants found the Chemistry part a “bit difficult”.