NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Expected Today; Official Website, Steps To Download

NEET Answer Key: The answer keys will be issued along with the NEET OMR answer sheet and recorded responses. The NEET 2022 results will be declared after considering any objections on the answer keys.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 30, 2022 9:07 am IST
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to make the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) answer key available today, August 30. Students who appeared for NEET UG 2022 on July 17 will be able to access and download the NEET answer key from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. The answer keys will be issued along with the NEET OMR answer sheet and recorded responses. The NEET 2022 results will be declared after considering any objections on the answer keys. NEET Answer Key Live

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges

“The National Testing Agency will upload the Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on the website neet.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge by 30th of August 2022”, an NTA statement issued on August 25 said.

NEET Answer Key: Official Website

The NEET UG 2022 answer key will be available on the websites - nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

How To Download NEET Answer Key

  1. Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'View NEET UG 2022 answer key' link
  3. On the next window, NEET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  4. Download and check the responses
