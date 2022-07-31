NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Direct Link, Websites To Download

Image credit: File Photo Download NEET 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) answer key on Sunday, July 31. Sources in NTA earlier told Careers360 that NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by July-end, candidates can check and download answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates will also get the OMR response sheets along with the answer key.

The candidates can download the NEET answer key using application number and password. NEET answer key will be available to download on the websites- neet.nta.nic.in. ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Know How Candidates Will Be Marked

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Visit the website- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the link to download answer key Login with application number and password A PDF file with NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen Download NEET UG 2022 answer key, take a print out for further reference.

NEET UG 2022 answer key objection window will be available on the website- neet.nta.nic.in, candidates can raise objection on answer key by paying Rs 1,000 per question.

NEET UG 2022 result is expected to be announced in August. The attendance in NEET this year was 95 per cent, over 18 lakh candidates appeared for medical entrance held on July 17. NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India.