NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Check Release Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download NEET UG 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) answer key is likely to be released this week, by July 31. Once released, candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, NTA will also issue OMR response sheets. Register Here for NEET UG 2022 answer key, result & cut off latest updates.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now!



Don't Miss: Register for NEET Counseling companion to get complete guidance about counseling process, cut off, fee structure, admission documents etc. Register Now!

To view and download the NEET answer key, candidates need to login with their application number and password. The NTA will also provide options to raise objections on answer key, the candidates can do so by paying Rs 1,000 per question. ALSO READ | NEET Result 2022: How To Calculate Cut-Off Percentile? Past Five Years' Trends

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Visit the website- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link to download answer key

Login with application number and password

A PDF file with NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen

Download NEET UG 2022 answer key, take a print out for further reference.

NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17, a total of 95 per cent candidates took the medical entrance this year. NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India.