NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: To view and download the NEET answer key, candidates need to login with their application number and password

Education | Updated: Jul 29, 2022 6:01 pm IST
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Check Release Date And Time
Download NEET UG 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) answer key is likely to be released this week, by July 31. Once released, candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, NTA will also issue OMR response sheets. Register Here for NEET UG 2022 answer key, result & cut off latest updates.

To view and download the NEET answer key, candidates need to login with their application number and password. The NTA will also provide options to raise objections on answer key, the candidates can do so by paying Rs 1,000 per question. ALSO READ | NEET Result 2022: How To Calculate Cut-Off Percentile? Past Five Years' Trends

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

  • Visit the website- neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link to download answer key
  • Login with application number and password
  • A PDF file with NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen
  • Download NEET UG 2022 answer key, take a print out for further reference.

NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17, a total of 95 per cent candidates took the medical entrance this year. NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India.

