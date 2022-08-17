  • Home
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Know How To Raise Objections

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The answer key will be available to download on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The result will be announced by month-end.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 17, 2022 11:00 am IST
NEET answer key objection steps

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 answer key by August 18. A senior NTA official earlier told Careers360 that the NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released in the middle of this week and the result by month-end. The NEET UG 2022 answer key will be available to download on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

To raise objections on NEET UG 2022 answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in, the candidates need to use log-in credentials- application number, date of birth. The candidates can challenge the responses on NEET answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

NEET UG 2022 which was held on July 17 recorded 95 per cent attendance with over 18 lakh (18,72,341) candidates appearing for the exam. NEET UG 2022 ranks will be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the common merit list. Last year, the NEET cut-off for general category candidates was between 720-138, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 137-108.

The top medical colleges in India where qualified candidates can take admission are- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.

NEET Answer Key
