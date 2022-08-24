Image credit: shutterstock.com Download NEET UG 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 soon, but not today, August 24, as informed by DG Vineet Joshi to Careers360. The NEET UG 2022 answer key once released, will be available to download on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Register here for NEET 2022 answer key, result updates, cut off of top colleges

In 2021, the NEET UG 2022 result was released on November 1, and answer key was out on October 5. The NEET UG result release date in 2020 was October 16, while answer key was out on September 26. In 2019, the NEET result was released on June 5, and in 2018, the result was out on June 4.

NEET UG 2022 result, answer key once released will be available to download on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. To download answer key and result, candidates need to log-in using application number and password.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the 'View NEET UG 2022 answer key' link Enter your log-in credentials NEET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download the answer key, and take a print out for further use.

Over 18 lakh (18,72,341) candidates applied for the NEET UG 2022 exam conducted on July 17. The NEET cut-off for general category candidates in 2021 was between 720-138, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 137-108.

The top medical colleges in India where qualified candidates can take admission are- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.