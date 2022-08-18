NTA Likely To Release NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download NEET UG 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 today, August 18. A senior NTA official earlier told Careers360 that the NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released in the middle of this week, between August 17 and 18. The candidates can check and download the NEET UG 2022 answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET Answer Key 2022 LIVE

The candidates can download the NEET answer key using application number and password. To download NEET UG 2022 answer key, click on the download answer key link. Enter application number and password, a PDF file with NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and take a print out for further reference.

How to raise NEET 2022 answer key objections? The candidates can also raise objections on NEET UG 2022 answer key by paying Rs 200 per question. To raise objections, they need to use log-in credentials- application number, date of birth. After reviewing the objections raised on answer key, the final answer key and scorecard will be released by the end of this month. Along with the NEET UG 2022 result, merit list will also be announced. ALSO READ | NEET 2022: Know Admission Process In Top Medical Colleges

Over 18 lakh (18,72,341) candidates took the NEET UG 2022 exam held on July 17. The NEET UG 2022 percentile will be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all India common merit list in NEET. Last year, the cut-off for general category candidates was between 720-138, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 137-108.

For details on NEET UG 2022, please visit the website- neet.nta.nic.in.