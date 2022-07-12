NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Today At Neet.nta.nic.in; Details Here

NEET 2022 UG admit card today

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 admit card will be released today, July 12. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the NEET admit card at neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The NEET UG admit card 2022 download link will be activated from 11:30 onwards.

The medical aspirants will need to enter their application number and date of birth to download the NEET UG 2022 exam admit card.

After downloading the admit card of NEET UG 2022, candidates should carefully read the instructions mentioned on it. If any discrepancies are found, the medical exam aspirants must contact NTA and get the errors in the NEET UG 2022 admit card rectified.

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: Websites

neet.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

The NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2022 in pen-and-paper mode on July 17. NEET 2022 exam will be conducted at 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India. As many as 18.72 lakh (18,72,341) candidates will appear for NEET UG exam this year.