  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Out; What If Applicants Cannot Download Hall Ticket From Neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Out; What If Applicants Cannot Download Hall Ticket From Neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Admit Card 2022: If applicants cannot download the NEET UG admit card from the official website and find it difficult to download the NEET UG 2022 hall ticket can contact NTA.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 12, 2022 4:23 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2022 Result: Mansukh Mandaviya To Felicitate Top 25 Rank Holders Each In Medicine, Dental Courses
Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas Seeking Special Stray Round Of NEET PG 2021 Counselling
NEET PG 2021: Supreme Court Reserves Order On Pleas Seeking Special Stray Round Of Counselling
Supreme Court Pulls Up MCC Over 1,450 Vacant Seats In NEET-PG 2021, Says It Leads To Dearth Of Doctors
NEET PG 2022 Scorecard Today, How To Download
NEET PG 2022 Result: Rank List Out; Details Here
NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Out; What If Applicants Cannot Download Hall Ticket From Neet.nta.nic.in
NEET admit card at neet.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) admit card has been issued today, July 12. NEET 2022 admit card is available on the official websites -- neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. To access the NEET UG admit cards 2022, medical aspirants will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth. However, if applicants cannot download the NEET UG admit card from the official website and find it difficult to download the NEET UG 2022 hall ticket can contact NTA.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course at All India & State level based on your  NEET PG Rank & Category Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2022 along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in,” NTA said.

NEET is held in pen-and-paper mode at 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India. As many as 18,72,341 candidates will appear for NEET UG 2022 on July 17.

NTA has made three links active to download NEET UG admit card 2022.

Direct Link 1 || Direct Link 2 || Direct Link 3

How To Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'NEET UG 2022 admit card' link.

Enter application number, date of birth and click on submit.

NEET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout

Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT 2022 Counselling: Third Allotment List Out; Direct Link Here
CLAT 2022 Counselling: Third Allotment List Out; Direct Link Here
CISCE Likely To Announce ICSE 10th Result 2022 This Week: Official
CISCE Likely To Announce ICSE 10th Result 2022 This Week: Official
CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Process Reopens Today; Know How To Edit
CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Process Reopens Today; Know How To Edit
Assam PAT 2022: Polytechnic Admission Test Admit Card Out; Steps To Download
Assam PAT 2022: Polytechnic Admission Test Admit Card Out; Steps To Download
Symbiosis University Declares SLAT 2022 Result; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
Symbiosis University Declares SLAT 2022 Result; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
.......................... Advertisement ..........................