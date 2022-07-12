NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Out; What If Applicants Cannot Download Hall Ticket From Neet.nta.nic.in

NEET admit card at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) admit card has been issued today, July 12. NEET 2022 admit card is available on the official websites -- neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. To access the NEET UG admit cards 2022, medical aspirants will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth. However, if applicants cannot download the NEET UG admit card from the official website and find it difficult to download the NEET UG 2022 hall ticket can contact NTA.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2022 along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in,” NTA said.

NEET is held in pen-and-paper mode at 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India. As many as 18,72,341 candidates will appear for NEET UG 2022 on July 17.

NTA has made three links active to download NEET UG admit card 2022.

How To Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'NEET UG 2022 admit card' link.

Enter application number, date of birth and click on submit.

NEET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout