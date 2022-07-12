NTA NEET UG 2022 admit card out

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022. The NEET UG admit card 2022 download link has been activated on the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. To download the admit card of NEET UG 2022 exam, the medical aspirants will need to enter their application number and date of birth. Direct Link to Download NEET UG Admit Card 2022.

Students Liked: Just study 32% of NEET syllabus and score upto 100% (Most Scoring Chapters & topics). Download Free! Recommended: Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE Don't Miss: NEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Latest : NEET Rank Booster - Video e-Lectures, Unlimited Mock Tests, Study Material & Faculty Support, Get it Now

The NEET UG hall ticket 2022 contains details such as candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, and exam day guidelines.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The NTA will conduct the NEET UG exam 2022 on July 17. The NEET 2022 entrance exam will be held in pen and paper mode.

How To Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card:

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'NEET UG 2022 admit card' link.

Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit.

The NEET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

After downloading the hall ticket of NEET UG 2022, candidates should carefully read the instructions mentioned on it.

As per the NEET UG 2022 exam pattern, the medical entrance test will comprise four subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. Each subject in the NEET paper 2022 will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section.