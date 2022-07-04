NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Expected Soon; Know What To Check After Downloading

NEET 2022 UG admit card soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the NEET admit card 2022 soon. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) will be conducted on July 17, 2022. NTA has already released the NEET 2022 UG exam city intimation slips. Applicants can login at the neet.nta.nic.in official website to check and download the NEET 2022 UG exam city centre intimation slips. NEET is held in pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across the country.

As soon as the NEET UG 2022 admit cards are issued, applicants should check whether their names, photographs and other personal details including NEET 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the NEET UG applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the NEET UG 2022 admit card rectified.

NEET Admit Card 2022 Website

NEET 2022 admit card will be available on the official websites, neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. To access the NEET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and system generated passwords.

NEET Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the eligibility test amid COVID-19 are expected to follow certain guidelines on NEET 2022 exam day. Aspirants of NEET will have to compulsorily wear face masks and hand gloves at the NEET exam centres to decrease the possibility of spread of coronavirus. The JEE Main admit card issued earlier had details of guidelines including filling up of a self-declaration form to ensure that all the candidates on the exam centres are safe.