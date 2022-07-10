  • Home
NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: Check Release Date And Time

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 admit card tomorrow, July 11. Candidates registered for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 can download their hall ticket from the official website.

Updated: Jul 10, 2022 4:58 pm IST

New Delhi:

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 admit card tomorrow, July 11. Candidates registered for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 can download their hall ticket from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in, once released. However, the NTA is yet to disclose the NEET UG 2022 admit card release date and time. As per the reports, about 16 lakh aspirants are eagerly waiting for their NEET UG admit card 2022. The entrance test will be held across 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. The NEET UG 2022 admit card download link will be activated soon by the NTA on its website.

To download the NEET UG admit card 2022, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin. The NEET UG admit card will contain following details of a candidate

  • Candidate's name

  • Entrance exam date,

  • Exam timing,

  • Venue details,

  • Registration number or roll number,

  • Photo of the candidate,

  • Candidate's signature, and

  • Exam day instructions

NTA will conduct the all-India level medical entrance exam for undergraduate courses on July 17, 2022. The exam will be held in offline mode as pen and paper based. The NEET UG 2022 exam paper will consist of questions from Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. The exam is being held to provide admission to candidates into MBBS and BDS programmes offered by Indian medical and dental colleges.

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: How to Download

Go to the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the 'NEET UG 2022 admit card' link available on the homepage.

Log-in with your application number and date of birth.

The NEET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check details and instructions printed on the admit card carefully.

Download NEET UG hall ticket and print a copy for future reference.

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

NEET 2022
