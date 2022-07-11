  • Home
NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Likely Today; How To Download

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17, download admit card on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 11, 2022 8:56 am IST
NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 today, July 11. NEET UG 2022 admit card will be available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in, the candidates can download the hall ticket using application number and date of birth. JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live

NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17, the medical entrance is scheduled to be held in pen and paper mode. The entrance exam will be held offline, in pen and paper mode in a single shift from 2 PM till 5:20 PM. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 20 minutes.

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: How To Download Hall Ticket

  • Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'NEET UG 2022 admit card' link
  • Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit
  • The NEET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2022 exam paper will consist of questions from Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. The exam is being held to provide admission to candidates into MBBS and BDS programmes offered by Indian medical and dental colleges.

