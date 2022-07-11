NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Likely Today; How To Download

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 today, July 11. NEET UG 2022 admit card will be available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in, the candidates can download the hall ticket using application number and date of birth. JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live

Students Liked: Just study 32% of NEET syllabus and score upto 100% (Most Scoring Chapters & topics). Download Free! Recommended: Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE Don't Miss: NEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Latest : NEET Rank Booster - Video e-Lectures, Unlimited Mock Tests, Study Material & Faculty Support, Get it Now

NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17, the medical entrance is scheduled to be held in pen and paper mode. The entrance exam will be held offline, in pen and paper mode in a single shift from 2 PM till 5:20 PM. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 20 minutes.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: How To Download Hall Ticket

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'NEET UG 2022 admit card' link

Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit

The NEET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2022 exam paper will consist of questions from Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. The exam is being held to provide admission to candidates into MBBS and BDS programmes offered by Indian medical and dental colleges.