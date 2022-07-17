NEET UG 2022: 95 Per Cent Candidates Appeared For Medical Entrance Exam

NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully concluded the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 on July 17. A total of 95 per cent attendance was recorded for the all India level medical entrance exam. NEET UG was held for 18,72,341 medical aspirants, of which, 8,07,541 aspirants are boys, 10,64,791 girls and 11 are transgender. "The NEET UG 2022 was held at 3,570 centres in 497 cities including 14 cities outside India in pen and paper mode," NTA said.

The maximum number of candidates within India were recorded in Jaipur. A total of 52,351 candidates took the exam there. While the minimum number of candidates recorded in west Sikkim. The number of candidates in Sikkim was 105.

Similarly, the maximum number of candidates recorded outside India was in Dubai. About 646 aspirants took the NEET UG exam in Dubai. While the city with the minimum number of candidates outside India was Thailand, only 6 candidates took the exam there.

"494 City Coordinators, 3911 Observers, 7877 Deputy Observers, 3570 Centre Superintendents, 156504 Invigilators, 39330 Support staff, 7877 admin staff and 684 Flying Squad members were involved in the conduct of examination," quoted by the NTA.

NEET UG exam is a qualifying entrance exam for admission to the MBBS, BDS courses in All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).