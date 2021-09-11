NEET UG 2021 Tomorrow; Check NTA Guidelines On Admit Card, Dress Code

  • Home
Along with the NEET UG hall ticket, NTA has released a set of guidelines to be followed on the NEET exam date. Candidates must follow the NEET UG dress code as determined by NTA, wear face masks and follow all the instructions mentioned on the NEET hall ticket.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 11, 2021 10:40 am IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) tomorrow, September 12. Along with the NEET UG hall ticket, NTA has released a set of guidelines to be followed on the NEET exam date.

On the exam day, candidates must follow the NEET UG dress code as determined by NTA, wear face masks and follow all the instructions mentioned on the NEET hall ticket. Candidates are allowed to bring only a few items to the exam hall. Candidates will be allowed to carry masks, gloves, transparent water bottles, and hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle (50ml) at the exam hall. No electronic devices, heavy jewellery or suspicious items will be permitted at the exam centre.

NEET UG hall tickets can be accessed from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. The medical aspirants must paste their latest postcard-sized colour photograph on the NEET UG admit card before reaching the exam centre. The NEET 2021 UG admit card also has an attached self-declaration form. The NEET UG self-declaration form consists of the medical aspirants’ health status and information on recent travel history.

The NEET exam centre cities have also been increased this year from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres have also been increased from last year’s 3,862 centres.

NEET UG 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

  1. Go to the official website of the NTA NEET- neet.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'Download Admit Card of NEET (UG)- 2021'
  3. Candidates will be redirected to a new login page
  4. Enter your registration details
  5. Submit and download NEET UG admit cards
