NEET-UG 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Alleging Discrepancies In Results And OMR

NEET-UG 2021: The bench of justices- Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna noted that the NTA had shown the OMR sheets to the candidates. "It cannot prima facie be suggested that there was any act of tampering or manipulation in the back office of NTA," the bench observed

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 10, 2022 3:12 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Supreme Court
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

NEET-UG 2021: The Supreme Court on Monday, January 10 dismissed the writ petition filed by six NEET UG candidates who alleged rigging of the OMR sheet and discrepancy in their NEET result. The bench of justices- Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna noted that the NTA had shown the OMR sheets to the candidates. "It cannot prima facie be suggested that there was any act of tampering or manipulation in the back office of NTA," the bench observed.

The court also mentioned that only six candidates have raised the grievance out of 15.44 lakh candidates appeared in the medical entrance.

The petitioners stated that their NEET UG marks released by NTA are very different from that of calculated by them through the NEET answer key. One of the candidates has alleged that his score which was calculated through NEET UG answer key was 584 but he secured 164 marks in the final result. Similarly, other candidates have alleged that his marks as per the answer key 545 but he has scored zero in the final result. Petitioners have also cited the other discrepancies in the medical exam including the NEET paper leak case.

Petitioners stated, "There are malpractices and corrupt practices which are undergoing on at the levels which the innocent, deserving and meritorious petitioners cannot imagine which has resulted in arbitrariness and rejection of meritorious candidates and as such is violative of their rights under Article 14 of the Constitution of India."

NTA released NEET UG 2021 result on November 1 and the paper was conducted on September 12. A total of 15,44,275 students appeared in the examination out of which 8,70,074 students qualified NEET 2021.

