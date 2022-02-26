NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

NEET UG round 2 result out at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat allotment result of round 2 NEET UG counselling. Candidates who had registered for the round 2 NEET UG counselling and seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota can check their status on the official website -- mcc.nic.in.

Candidates shortlisted in the NEET UG counselling round 2 result today can report for admission at the allotted colleges between February 27 and March 5.

NEET UG Round 2 Counselling: How To Check Status

Go to mcc.ac.in

Click on the NEET UG tab

On the News and Events Section, click on the result link

Check and download the NEET UG round 2 status

This year, the MCC is conducting four rounds of online NEET UG counselling for all India quota seats, including seats at central and deemed universities -- round 1, round 2, mop-up round ad stray vacancy round.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats. Candidates of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will also be eligible for participation against the 15 per cent AIQ seats.