NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

Candidates who had registered for the round 2 NEET UG counselling and seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota can check their status on the official website -- mcc.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 26, 2022 10:53 pm IST

NEET UG round 2 result out at mcc.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat allotment result of round 2 NEET UG counselling. Candidates who had registered for the round 2 NEET UG counselling and seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota can check their status on the official website -- mcc.nic.in.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins!  Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & CategoryClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Candidates shortlisted in the NEET UG counselling round 2 result today can report for admission at the allotted colleges between February 27 and March 5.

NEET UG Round 2 Counselling: How To Check Status

  • Go to mcc.ac.in

  • Click on the NEET UG tab

  • On the News and Events Section, click on the result link

  • Check and download the NEET UG round 2 status

This year, the MCC is conducting four rounds of online NEET UG counselling for all India quota seats, including seats at central and deemed universities -- round 1, round 2, mop-up round ad stray vacancy round.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats. Candidates of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will also be eligible for participation against the 15 per cent AIQ seats.

