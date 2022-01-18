MCC To Start Registration For NEET UG 2021 Round 1 Counselling From Tomorrow; Details Here

NEET UG counselling round 1 registrations will start from tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

The registration for all India quota (AIQ) Round 1 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling will start from tomorrow, January 19. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will keep the registration for NEET UG counselling round 1 open from January 19 to January 24. After NEET UG AIQ round 1 registration, candidates will have to fill choices between January 20 and January 24. While the verification of candidates will be done by institutes between January 25 and January 26, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.

Instead of the earlier two rounds of all India quota (AIQ) counselling, the candidates will be provided with four rounds of AIQ counselling -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. However, no seat will be reverted back to the respective states after completion of round 2 of AIQ, an MCC statement said.

After registration of each round, candidates will have to select and confirm the colleges from the list of available options. The verification of candidates and seat allotment will be held accordingly.

NEET UG 2021 Counselling Process