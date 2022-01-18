MCC To Start Registration For NEET UG 2021 Round 1 Counselling From Tomorrow; Details Here
NEET UG Round 1 Counselling: To register online for the all India quota (AIQ) seats, candidates will have to apply at mcc.nic.in
The registration for all India quota (AIQ) Round 1 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling will start from tomorrow, January 19. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will keep the registration for NEET UG counselling round 1 open from January 19 to January 24. After NEET UG AIQ round 1 registration, candidates will have to fill choices between January 20 and January 24. While the verification of candidates will be done by institutes between January 25 and January 26, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.
Instead of the earlier two rounds of all India quota (AIQ) counselling, the candidates will be provided with four rounds of AIQ counselling -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. However, no seat will be reverted back to the respective states after completion of round 2 of AIQ, an MCC statement said.
After registration of each round, candidates will have to select and confirm the colleges from the list of available options. The verification of candidates and seat allotment will be held accordingly.
NEET UG 2021 Counselling Process
- Registration: Candidates to register online for the all India quota (AIQ) seats will have to apply at mcc.nic.in. Applicants will be required to enter their roll numbers, registration numbers, names, mother’s name, and dates of birth as printed on their NEET 2021 scorecard while registering online for admission to undergraduate medical seats.
- Payment of NEET UG Counselling Fee: The NEET 2021 counselling application will be considered complete when applicants make the fee payment for NEET UG counselling round 1.
- Exercising and Locking Choices: Applicants will have to fill the choice and give preferences of the college or institute they desire to get admission to.
- Seat Allotment List: MCC will release the NEET 2021 seat allotment list for candidates to check which college is allotted to them. Candidates will have to download the NEET seat allotment letter within the due dates.
- Reporting to the Allotted College: In the final step of NEET 2021 counselling, candidates will have to report to the allotted college with their NEET allotment letter 2021 to complete the admission formalities.