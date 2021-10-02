NEET UG 2021 Result Date After Phase 2 Registration Ends

NEET UG 2021 result date by NTA latest update

With the National Testing Agency (NTA) opening the NEET Phase 2 registration window, students can expect the NEET UG 2021 result date by NTA soon. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) Phase 2 registration which opened on Friday, October 1, will remain open till October 10. During this period, applicants can edit the application filled during the first phase and fill the details to complete the NEET application 2021.

If candidates fail to complete NEET 2021 UG phase 2 registration, their candidature will be cancelled, and the NEET result 2021 for that candidate will not be declared. NEET 2021 result therefore can be expected after the phase two registration of NEET closes on October 10.

NTA had last year declared the NEET UG result within a month of conducting the medical entrance test. Before declaring the NTA neet.nic.in result 2021, the NEET UG 2021 answer key will be released.

From the NEET Phase 1 application form, students will be allowed to edit and modify details including gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category, and educational details for Classes 11 and 12. For the Phase 2 NEET UG registration, students will have to insert their places of residence, modes of preparation, educational details of Class 10 and Class 11 including year of passing, place of schooling and marks obtained and details of parents income, among others.

Certain documents including category certificate, PwBD certificate, 10th certificate and citizenship certificate will also have to be submitted during NEET Phase 2 registration.