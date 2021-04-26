Know important tips and tricks to crack NEET UG 2021

India's single largest medical entrance exam for undergraduate courses, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2021, is scheduled to be held on August 1. Over 15 lakh aspirants are expected to appear for NEET 2021 and it is imperative for aspirants to stay calm and work with a systematic approach to crack the medical entrance test. After the trademark set by the previous year's toppers, Shoaib Aftab and Akansha Singh, by scoring full marks in NEET, students must be on their toes if they wish to fulfil their dream to become doctors.

Time is a bit elastic, however, with proper guidance and strategy, it is possible to crack NEET 2021. Read the full story to know the important tips and tricks to crack NEET UG 2021.

How To Crack NEET 2021?

Candidates planning to appear for NEET-UG 2021 are advised to read some crucial tips to crack the test.

Learn The Art Of Time Management

Having a study time table that you religiously follow is extremely essential. Allot time for every subject as well as topics. And also set an additional hour for the practice of mock tests, sample papers, and the previous year's question paper. Time management is the key.

Get The Revision Notes Ready

Making revision notes is less time consuming and it becomes easier to prepare for the exam with the help of diagrams and flowcharts. Considering that NEET 2021 syllabus is extremely vast, preparing notes is one of the smartest things to do.

Do Not Skip NEET Mock Tests

Mock tests prepare you for the actual exam and is an important part of the NEET 2021 preparations. However, do not pressurise yourself by taking too many mock tests as it can be overwhelming.

Know Where You're Lacking

After taking the mock test for NEET 2021, it's important that you analyze your paper, once you finish it off. Therefore, you need to put in an hour for analyzing each paper. That way, you'll get to know the areas that require more work.

Be Psychologically Fit

It goes without saying that an unhealthy mind and body can never do well in the exam. Therefore, it’s necessary to eat well and take proper care of yourself.