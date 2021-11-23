  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2021: Plea Filed In SC Seeks Deletion Of A Question From Physics Section

NEET UG 2021: Plea Filed In SC Seeks Deletion Of A Question From Physics Section

NEET-UG 2021: A group of students who appeared for NEET-UG 2021 in Hindi has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking deletion of a question in Physics section, alleging translation error.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 23, 2021 8:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP NEET Rank List 2021 Out: Check Category Wise Cut-Off Here
Assam NEET Counselling 2021: MBBS, BDS Merit List Out, Direct Link Here
JEE, NEET 2022: Know About Free Coaching, NTA-Approved Study Material
NEET-UG 2021: Supreme Court Directs Relief For Disabled Candidate Who Was Denied Extra Hour
Kerala NEET Counselling 2021: Official Website, Last Year's Cut Offs
NEET Counselling 2021: Check Previous Year’s Cut-Off For Government Colleges
NEET UG 2021: Plea Filed In SC Seeks Deletion Of A Question From Physics Section
Students file plea regarding translation error in SC (Representational)
New Delhi:

NEET-UG 2021: A group of students who appeared for NEET UG 2021 in Hindi has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking deletion of a question in Physics section, alleging translation error. As per the plea, the question put Hindi speaking students at a "disadvantageous position", jeopardising their future." A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the case on Wednesday (November 24).

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET RankClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

The plea filed by the candidates challenges the question paper and the answer key, alleging "discrepancy and patent error" in question no 2 of Section A (Physics) wherein while translating the same from English to Hindi, the words "amplitude of current" had been omitted.

Plea says that due to this omission, the candidates who attempted the question on the basis of the Hindi translation arrived at a different answer as compared to the candidates who attempted the question on the basis of the English question. "Hence discrepancy in the said question has put the Hindi Speaking students/states at a disadvantageous position pushing them back by thousands of years and jeopardising their future," the plea read.

NEET UG 2021 was conducted on September 12 and the result was declared on November 1. A total of 15,44,275 students appeared in the examination out of which, 8,70,074 students qualified the medical entrance examination.

Students who have qualified the exam will appear for the NEET 2021 counselling and they will be allotted seats in medical institutions across India. NEET Counselling dates are not released yet, Medical CounsellingCommittee (MCC) is will release the counselling schedule on mcc.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Supreme Court NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
How To Score 100 Percentile in CAT 2021? Preparation Hacks To Follow
How To Score 100 Percentile in CAT 2021? Preparation Hacks To Follow
DU Admissions 2021: Special Cut-Off List Releasing Tomorrow, Important Details
DU Admissions 2021: Special Cut-Off List Releasing Tomorrow, Important Details
CBSE Term 1 Major Exams From November 30: 10 Important Guidelines To Follow In Exam Centre
CBSE Term 1 Major Exams From November 30: 10 Important Guidelines To Follow In Exam Centre
Covid-19 Pandemic Affects Students' Choices On Going To University: Report
Covid-19 Pandemic Affects Students' Choices On Going To University: Report
AP NEET Rank List 2021 Out: Check Category Wise Cut-Off Here
AP NEET Rank List 2021 Out: Check Category Wise Cut-Off Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................