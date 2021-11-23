NEET UG 2021: Plea Filed In SC Seeks Deletion Of A Question From Physics Section

Students file plea regarding translation error in SC (Representational)

NEET-UG 2021: A group of students who appeared for NEET UG 2021 in Hindi has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking deletion of a question in Physics section, alleging translation error. As per the plea, the question put Hindi speaking students at a "disadvantageous position", jeopardising their future." A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the case on Wednesday (November 24).

The plea filed by the candidates challenges the question paper and the answer key, alleging "discrepancy and patent error" in question no 2 of Section A (Physics) wherein while translating the same from English to Hindi, the words "amplitude of current" had been omitted.

Plea says that due to this omission, the candidates who attempted the question on the basis of the Hindi translation arrived at a different answer as compared to the candidates who attempted the question on the basis of the English question. "Hence discrepancy in the said question has put the Hindi Speaking students/states at a disadvantageous position pushing them back by thousands of years and jeopardising their future," the plea read.

NEET UG 2021 was conducted on September 12 and the result was declared on November 1. A total of 15,44,275 students appeared in the examination out of which, 8,70,074 students qualified the medical entrance examination.

Students who have qualified the exam will appear for the NEET 2021 counselling and they will be allotted seats in medical institutions across India. NEET Counselling dates are not released yet, Medical CounsellingCommittee (MCC) is will release the counselling schedule on mcc.nic.in.