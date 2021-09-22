NEET 2nd phase registration soon at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) phase 2 registration is expected to start soon. In order to ensure that the candidate data is submitted quickly, the NEET 2021 application form has been divided into two sets, or phases, this year. While the first set of information was required to be filled before the last date of submission of the online application form, the second set of information will have to be filled by the candidates before the declaration of the NEET 2021 result or downloading of NEET scorecard. The administering body will announce the NEET Phase 2 registration date soon.

Candidates must fill up each set of information on the NEET application form. If a candidate fails to complete both phases, his or her candidature will be cancelled, and the NEET result will not be declared.

These Are The Information To Be Submitted During NEET Phase 2 Registration

Source: neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG results will be announced soon. The entrance exam was conducted on September 12 at multiple test centres across the country and abroad. NEET result 2021 will be used for admission to undergraduate medical seats of all India quota (AIQ) and state quota. BSc Nursing and BSc Life Sciences are two new courses that will use NEET course for admissions from this year onwards.