NEET UG 2021 phase 2 registration to begin soon

NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) on September 12. The NEET UG 2021 answer keys are expected to be released shortly. NEET Phase 2 registration process will also begin shortly. Prior to the answer key, NTA will release the scanned images of OMR answer sheets and recorded responses of the students. However, no communique has been delivered yet.

NEET UG 2021 Answer Key

After the release of NEET UG 2021 provisional answer key, students will be allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 per answer challenged. The challenges done by the students will be revised by the official authorities and on the basis of the responses, NTA will prepare the NEET UG 2021 final answer key.

NEET UG 2021 result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. NTA will prepare the NEET UG merit list or All India Rank (AIR) as per the NEET qualifying criteria. The NEET UG result will not be rechecked or re-evaluated after it is released because OMR sheets are machine gradable. Students can challenge the NEET UG response sheets uploaded prior to the release of results in case they find any problem with the displayed responses.

NEET UG 2021 Qualifying Criteria

Students who have appeared for the NEET UG 2021 will be required to achieve minimum qualifying marks for admission to undergraduate medical courses. For General, General-EWS the NEET UG qualifying marks are 50th percentile and for the reserved category students including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks are 40th percentile.

For Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in General, General-EWS category, the NEET UG qualification marks is 45th percentile and for reserved category PwD students, it is 40th percentile.

The NEET UG 2021 percentile will be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all India common merit list prepared by the NTA.

NEET UG 2021: Tie-Breaking Procedure

NEET UG 2021 result will be prepared by the NTA and in case two or more students get equal marks or percentile score, the merit will be determined through a devised procedure, which is: