Cheating In NEET 2021: What Has Happened So Far

NEET paper leak: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, the Undergraduate Medical entrance exam has been a subject of controversy this year. Even before the exam took place, reports claimed the exam paper had been leaked and it led to social media campaigns.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, the Undergraduate Medical entrance exam has been a subject of controversy this year. Even before the exam took place, reports claimed the exam paper had been leaked and it led to social media campaigns by student organisations like the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), and the National Students Union of India (NSUI).

On Sunday, September 12, police in Jaipur, Rajasthan, arrested a girl for cheating in the NEET exam with seven others who helped her.

The accused, Dineshwari Kumari, her uncle, exam invigilator Ram Singh, in charge of the exam centre's administration unit Mukesh, and four others were also nabbed in connection with the case, DCP Richa Tomar said.

After the exam started, Ram Singh and Mukesh sent the photos of the exam paper to two men sitting in an apartment in Jaipur's Chitrakoot area, who then forwarded it to some other people in Sikar, the girl said.

"The men (in Sikar) forwarded the answer key to the two men in Chitrakoot who then forwarded it Mukesh. Mukesh then forwarded it to Singh. Singh helped Dineshwari solve the paper with the help of the answer key," she said.

In Uttar Pradesh

A student of the King George's Medical University (KGMU), Varanasi, and another person have been arrested for their involvement in the NEET scam, The Tribune has reported.

"This gang used to take contracts to send impersonators to appear in the entrance exam. In case a candidate qualified in the exam, the gang charged anything from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh from the candidate," Varanasi Commissioner of Police A Satish Ganesh told The Tribune.

"Police have recovered copies of 15 admit cards, four photos of aspirants, four receipts of couriers, two mobile phones containing chatting of gang members, details of money transaction and other items," he added.

Earlier, the police had arrested a BDS student and her mother in this connection, the report said.

With inputs from PTI

