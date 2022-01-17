NEET UG 2021: NMC Sets Deadline For Completing All India, State Quota Counselling

  • Home
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the schedule for states and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to conduct undergraduate medical admissions for NEET UG 2021 qualified candidates.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 17, 2022 10:26 am IST

The MCC has already released the AIQ NEET UG counselling schedule on mcc.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET Counselling 2021: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the schedule for states and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to conduct undergraduate medical admissions for NEET UG 2021 qualified candidates. As per the schedule, the first round of counselling for all India quota seats can be completed between January 19 and 28. For state quota MBBS admissions, round 1 counselling can be conducted from January 27 to 31, it said.

The MCC has already released the AIQ NEET UG counselling schedule on mcc.nic.in. Registration for round 1 counselling will begin on January 19. Several states have also started the counselling process for their seats.

Here is the schedule announced by the NMC

Schedule

AIQ

State Quota

Round 1 counselling

January 19 to 28

January 27 to 31

Admission deadline

February 4

February 7

Round 2

February 9 to 18

February 15 to 18

Admission deadline

February 26

February 24

Mop-up round

March 2 to 11

March 7 to 10

Admission deadline

March 19

March 15

Stray vacancy round

March 21 to 22

March 16

Admission deadline

March 26

March 20

“For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days,” the NMC said.

Meanwhile, registration for NEET PG round 1 counselling, for all India quota postgraduate admissions, will end today. Those who are yet to apply can visit mcc.nic.in.

