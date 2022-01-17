NEET UG 2021: NMC Sets Deadline For Completing All India, State Quota Counselling

Image credit: Shutterstock The MCC has already released the AIQ NEET UG counselling schedule on mcc.nic.in (representational)

NEET Counselling 2021: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the schedule for states and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to conduct undergraduate medical admissions for NEET UG 2021 qualified candidates. As per the schedule, the first round of counselling for all India quota seats can be completed between January 19 and 28. For state quota MBBS admissions, round 1 counselling can be conducted from January 27 to 31, it said.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

The MCC has already released the AIQ NEET UG counselling schedule on mcc.nic.in. Registration for round 1 counselling will begin on January 19. Several states have also started the counselling process for their seats.

Here is the schedule announced by the NMC

Schedule AIQ State Quota Round 1 counselling January 19 to 28 January 27 to 31 Admission deadline February 4 February 7 Round 2 February 9 to 18 February 15 to 18 Admission deadline February 26 February 24 Mop-up round March 2 to 11 March 7 to 10 Admission deadline March 19 March 15 Stray vacancy round March 21 to 22 March 16 Admission deadline March 26 March 20

“For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days,” the NMC said.

Meanwhile, registration for NEET PG round 1 counselling, for all India quota postgraduate admissions, will end today. Those who are yet to apply can visit mcc.nic.in.