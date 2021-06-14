NEET 2021: List Of Students’ Most Desired Medical Colleges In India

List of medical colleges where the top 200 NEET 2020 students went to study

According to the data shared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), students qualifying the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) mostly aspire to get admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry, Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, and Government Medical College, Kota. NEET is the sole examination for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses. NEET is usually held as an offline centre-based test and is conducted all over India. Every year, more than 15 lakh medical aspirants appear for NEET. NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 1.

Recommended: Click Here to Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus || Click Here to Join NEET Online Test Series

NEET 2021 UG application form is expected to be released soon. Once announced, students can check the NTA website -- ntaneet.nic.in for NEET 2021 application form dates, NEET exam 2021 dates. The NEET application process comprises five stages namely- NEET registration, filling of application, uploading documents such as scanned photographs, marksheets and certificates, payment of fee, and printout of confirmation page

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

As announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), this year NEET scores will also be used for admitting students to BSc Nursing and Life Sciences programmes.

“The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilized by other Entities of Central/State Governments (including Indian Nursing Council/ Nursing Colleges/ Schools, JIPMER) for counselling / admission to relevant courses [including B.Sc. (Nursing) and B.Sc. (Life Sciences)] in accordance with their rules / norms / guidelines,” the NTA notification reads.

Candidates seeking admission to MBBS programmes will be required to qualify the medical entrance test and then participate in NEET MCC counselling for admission to seats under the all-India quota or AIQ. For admission to seats in the state quotas of medical colleges, counselling is conducted by state-level bodies.

As per the NEET exam pattern, the medical entrance test will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The Physics and Chemistry sections of NEET 2021 will have equal weightage with 45 multiple choice questions each, and the Biology section will comprise 90 questions. The total marks for NEET 2021 is 720.

Below is the list of medical colleges where the top 200 NEET UG 2020 qualifying students went to study: