NEET UG 2021: MCC Extends Schedule For Mop-Up Round Counselling

NEET UG 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling mop-up round registration till Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET UG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added additional MBBS and BDS seats in the mop-up round of counselling. The additional MBBS seats have been added to institutes including Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada Odisha; and at Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Apply For Mop-Up Round

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in.

Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link.

Enter your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login.

Fill in the application form and upload all documents.

Pay the application fees and click on submit.

Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.