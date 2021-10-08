NTA will release NEET 2021 result soon

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) result will be announced by the National testing Agency (NTA) soon. Students who qualify NEET 2021 will be eligible to appear for NEET 2021 counselling. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be conducting the NEET counselling under 15 per cent All India Quota(AIQ) and 85 per cent state quota seats of Central Institutions, Universities and Deemed Universities.

NEET Reservation In All India Quota seats

Category wise reservation in All India Quota seats is as follows:

Schedule Caste- 15 per cent

Schedule Tribe- 7.5 per cent

PwBD- 5 per cent Horizontal Reservation

OBC (Non- Creamy Layer)- 27 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)

EWS- 10 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)

Students are given admission to undergraduate medical or dental courses through the NEET counselling 2021 procedure. NEET 2021 qualified students will be required to submit the asked documents including educational certificates, caste certificate (if mentioned) among others for the verifications. Students will also submit a self declaration along with the documents.

After the release of the NEET 2021 result, MCC declares the category-wise All India Rank (AIR) on the basis of which the NEET 2021 merit list is being prepared.

Students get admission to undergraduate medical courses under the respective categories on the basis of AIR as per NEET merit list.

Students who aim to get admission to MBBS, BDS, and other courses in AIIMS, JIPMER or other Central Universities will be required to appear in the counseling conducted by the DGHS. Such students will be required to register themselves on the MCC Website after the NEET 2021 result is declared.

Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University and other universities also use the NEET 2021 score to grant admission to relevant courses offered by them.