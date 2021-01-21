NEET Syllabus Reduced For 2021? No. Here’s What We Know

Image credit: Shutterstock Has NEET 2021 Syllabus Been Reduced? Here’s What We Know

NEET 2021 Syllabus: An official announcement regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) 2021 is awaited. Though NEET-UG 2021 date is yet to be announced, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on two previous occasions provided important information regarding the all-India Medical entrance exam. On January 18, during an interactive session with Kendriya Vidyalaya students, Mr Pokhriyal said that NEET 2021 will be held on the basis of the syllabus provided by the exam conducting bodies.

In December 2020, in another session with students, the Minister, while answering a student asked if NEET 2021 will be held online, said that the suggestion will be reviewed.

Is NEET Syllabus Reduced For 2021?

Mr Pokhriyal, in December, said: “We are discussing this constantly. And we are trying to ask how many questions can be framed in what way that whatever syllabus reduction has happened."

Later in December, the JEE Main 2021 date and exam pattern was announced. This year, the Engineering entrance exam saw many changes like multiple sessions, more regional language, and a new exam pattern.

On January 18, the Minister said that the syllabus of NEET 2021 will not be reduced.

Answering a student who asked if questions in competitive exams will be asked from the reduced syllabus of CBSE, the minister clarified: "The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for their CBSE board exams and other state board exams and full syllabus for the competitive exams including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) and NEET 2021".

In JEE Main, students will be given more questions to choose from. This, according to the National Testing Agency -- conducting body of JEE Main and NEET -- is to cater to all students irrespective of a syllabus reduction by different boards.

Will students get more questions to choose from in NEET 2021? This will be known only after an official announcement. As per the current pattern, the exam has 180 questions for a total of 720 marks.

If NEET 2021 syllabus remains unchanged, here are subject-wise topics to be covered in the entrance exam:

NEET 2021 Biology Syllabus

Reproduction, Genetics and Evolution, Human Welfare and Ecology, Diversity in the Living World, Cell Formations, Plant and Human Physiology

NEET 2021 Chemistry Syllabus

Structure of Atoms, Elements, Bonding, States of Matter, Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, Redox Reactions, Hydrocarbons, Environmental Chemistry and Periodic Tables, Solid State, Solutions, Electrochemistry, Surface chemistry, ll chapters on Elements, Organic Compounds, Bio-molecules, and Polymers.

NEET 2021 Physics Syllabus

Thermodynamics, Bulk Matter, Gravitation, Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Bodies, Work, Energy, Power, Law of Motion, Kinematics and Physical World, Atoms and Nuclei, Matter and Radiation, Optics, Electromagnetics, Magnetic Effects of Current.