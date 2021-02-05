Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2021; Important Topics Of Physics, Chemistry, Biology

  • Home
NEET 2021: Chapter-Wise Weightage For Physics, Chemistry, Biology

NEET Preparation: Having knowledge about chapter-wise weightage and important topics of NEET 2021 is crucial for candidates since it makes the preparation easy.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 5, 2021 1:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NEET UG 2021 date is likely to be announced soon. The single gateway for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in India – National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – is a highly competitive exam with the participation of over 15 lakh medical aspirants every year. To ace NEET UG 2021, candidates should prepare effectively with a determined study plan. Having knowledge about chapter-wise weightage and important topics of NEET 2021 is crucial for candidates since it makes the preparation easy and allows it to get streamlined.

Based on previous years’ NEET questions papers, Careers360 has analysed the weightage of chapters in NEET. Here is a subject-wise breakdown of weightage in NEET for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

NEET Physics Weightage

Topic/Chapter

Weightage*

Class 11

  1. Physical World

  2. Units and Measurements

2%

  1. Motion in a Straight Line

  2. Motion in a Plane

3%

  1. Laws of Motion

3%

  1. Work, Energy, and Power

4%

  1. System of Particles and Rotational Motion

5%

  1. Gravitation

2%

  1. Mechanical Properties of Solids

  2. Mechanical Properties of Fluids

  3. Thermal Properties of Matter

3%

  1. Thermodynamics

9%

  1. Kinetic Theory

3%

  1. Oscillations

  2. Waves

3%

Class 12

  1. Electric Charges and Fields

  2. Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

9%

  1. Current Electricity

8%

  1. Moving Charges and Magnetism

  2. Magnetism and Matter

5%

  1. Electromagnetic Induction

  2. Alternating Current

8%


  1. Electromagnetic Waves

5%

  1. Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

  2. Wave Optics

10%

  1. Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

6%

  1. Atoms

  2. Nuclei

3%

  1. Semiconductor Electronics

9%


NEET Chemistry Weightage

Topic/Chapter

Weightage*

Class 11

  1. Basic Concepts of Chemistry

1%

  1. Structure of Atom

2%

  1. Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

2%

  1. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

5%

  1. States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

2%

  1. Thermodynamics

8%

7. Equilibrium

6%

8. Redox Reactions

3%

9. Hydrogen


10. s-Block Elements

2%

11. Some p-Block Elements

2%

12. Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques

4%

13. Hydrocarbons

3%

14. Environmental Chemistry

2%

Class 12

  1. Solid State

2%

  1. Solutions

2%

  1. Electrochemistry

2%

  1. Chemical Kinetics

3%

  1. Surface Chemistry

2%

  1. Isolation of Elements

2%

  1. p-Block Elements

5%

  1. d- and f-Block Elements

4%

  1. Coordination Compounds

9%

  1. Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

3%

  1. Alcohols, Phenols, and Ethers

4%

  1. Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

4%

  1. Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen

2%

  1. Biomolecules

3%

  1. Polymers

3%

  1. Chemistry in Everyday Life

2%


NEET Biology Weightage

Topic/Chapter

Weightage*

Class 11

  1. The Living World

  2. Biological Classifications

  3. Planet Kingdom

  4. Animal Kingdom

14%

  1. Morphology of Flowering Plants

  2. Anatomy of Flowering Plants

  3. Structural Organisation in Animals

5%

  1. Cell-The Unit of Life

  2. Biomolecules

  3. Cell Cycle and Cell Division

9%

  1. Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

  2. Transport in Plants

  3. Mineral Nutrition

  4. Plant - Growth and Development

  5. Respiration in Plants

6%

  1. Digestion and Absorption

  2. Breathing and Exchange of Gases

  3. Body Fluids and Circulation

  4. Excretory Products and Their Elimination

  5. Locomotion and Movement

  6. Neural Control and Coordination

  7. Chemical Coordination and Integration

20%

Class 12

  1. Reproduction in Organisms

  2. Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants

  3. Human Reproduction

  4. Reproductive health

9%

  1. Principles of Inheritance and Variation

  2. Molecular Basis of Inheritance

  3. Evolution

18%

  1. Human Health and Diseases

  2. Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production

  3. Microbes in Human Welfare


9%

  1. Biotechnology - Principles and Processes

  2. Biotechnology and its Application

4%

  1. Organisms and Populations

  2. Ecosystem

  3. Biodiversity and its Conservation

  4. Environmental Issues

6%

*Approximate weightage - based on previous exams and experts’ analysis

