Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2021; Important Topics Of Physics, Chemistry, Biology

NEET 2021: Chapter-Wise Weightage For Physics, Chemistry, Biology
NEET Preparation: Having knowledge about chapter-wise weightage and important topics of NEET 2021 is crucial for candidates since it makes the preparation easy.
NEET UG 2021 date is likely to be announced soon. The single gateway for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in India – National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – is a highly competitive exam with the participation of over 15 lakh medical aspirants every year. To ace NEET UG 2021, candidates should prepare effectively with a determined study plan. Having knowledge about chapter-wise weightage and important topics of NEET 2021 is crucial for candidates since it makes the preparation easy and allows it to get streamlined.
Based on previous years’ NEET questions papers, Careers360 has analysed the weightage of chapters in NEET. Here is a subject-wise breakdown of weightage in NEET for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
NEET Physics Weightage
Topic/Chapter
Weightage*
Class 11
2%
3%
3%
4%
5%
2%
3%
9%
3%
3%
Class 12
9%
8%
5%
8%
5%
10%
6%
3%
9%
NEET Chemistry Weightage
Topic/Chapter
Weightage*
Class 11
1%
2%
2%
5%
2%
8%
7. Equilibrium
6%
8. Redox Reactions
3%
9. Hydrogen
10. s-Block Elements
2%
11. Some p-Block Elements
2%
12. Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques
4%
13. Hydrocarbons
3%
14. Environmental Chemistry
2%
Class 12
2%
2%
2%
3%
2%
2%
5%
4%
9%
3%
4%
4%
2%
3%
3%
2%
NEET Biology Weightage
Topic/Chapter
Weightage*
Class 11
14%
5%
9%
6%
20%
Class 12
9%
18%
9%
4%
6%
*Approximate weightage - based on previous exams and experts’ analysis