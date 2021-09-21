NEET 2021: Five Things To Do Before And After Result
NEET UG 2021: Here are five things candidates need to do before and after NEET result 2021.
NEET 2021: Result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 will be announced soon but before the announcement of result, answer key, question paper and response sheet will be released. Candidates will also have to complete the NEET 2021 phase 2 registration process before results. The window for NEET phase 2 registration will open soon at neet.nta.nic.in.
After NEET result, students will apply for all India and state quota counselling. Here are five things candidates need to do before and after NEET result 2021.
Before results, the most important thing for candidates to do is complete the NEET phase 2 registration process. The application process has been divided into two parts this year to help students submit their data quickly. They can download the information bulletin from the NTA website to know details to be filled during the second phase of registration.
Download the provisional answer key along with question papers and response sheets from the official website, when available. The answer key can be used for calculating probable scores. If you have a query about a question asked in the exam, or think answer to a question in the provisional key is not correct, you will be allowed to raise objections by paying a fee.
NEET 2021 answer key and cut-offs are yet to be released but candidates can use memory based answer keys to check their probable scores and use expected cut-offs to know their chances of admission. However, they must know the NTA will use official answer keys to calculate results. They can also check list of top medical colleges as per NIRF 2021 rankings.
Download NEET 2021 result cum rank card from neet.nta.nic.in on the result day. The NTA will also release NEET 2021 cut-off and all India rank list along with results. The final answer key will also be available on the result day.
After NEET result, candidates will have to apply for counselling under all India and state quotas, fill choices of preferred medical colleges and pay the counselling fee. After the release of provisional allotment list, selected candidates will have to report for admission.