Medical courses are among the most preferred choices after passing Class 12 due to career growth and lucrative job opportunities. Every year, millions of aspirants register and appear for the NEET UG exam. As per last year's data, as many as 7,71,500 candidates have qualified NEET, while 13,66,945 appeared. That means around 56 per cent of candidates only qualify the medical entrance test.

The level of competition to qualify for the NEET exam is increasing day by day so medical aspirants who have not prepared well but want to pursue their study in the health care and medical field should know the medical courses without MBBS.

There are many available options of medical courses after 12th without NEET where medical aspirants can study and earn a handsome salary. Such candidates who have not appeared for NEET, in any case, can also study these courses and work in the healthcare industry.

Here is the list of Medical courses without NEET that aspirants can pursue after completing their class 12.

BSc Nursing (Bachelor of Science in Nursing)

BSc Nursing is a 4-year undergraduate course in the field of medical science. It is one such professional course that makes candidates ready to serve humanity through medical treatment. By pursuing nursing aspirants not only treating humanity, but also imparts qualities of affection, care, and patience in candidates towards the needy.

Job Role: Staff Nurse, Registered Nurse (RN), Nurse Educator, Medical Coder, etc.

BPharma (Bachelor of Pharmacy)

BPharmacy is a bachelor's degree programme where students are taught the basics of pharmacy. Aspirants who want to become pharmacists or drug inspector can opt for BPharmacy after class 12. Aspirants can study various subjects that come under pharmaceutical science such as drug safety, discovery, medical chemistry, industrial pharmacy, and several other subjects.

Job Role: Chemical Technician, Drug Inspector, health inspector, pharmacists, etc.

BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy)

BPT is a 4.5 year undergraduate programme that deals with the structure of the human body, which includes a six months compulsory internship. Physiotherapy is the study of treatment that is carried through physical forces such as heat, electricity, mechanical pressure, and mechanical forces.

Job Role: Health & Fitness Clinics, Special School, Physiotherapist, etc.

Others Top Medical Courses Without NEET