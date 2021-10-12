  • Home
NEET UG 2021: Know How Students Will Be Marked; Tie-Breaking Policy

NEET 2021 Result: For every correct answer in NEET UG, four marks will be awarded, and one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 12, 2021 10:04 am IST

NEET UG 2021: Know How Students Will Be Marked; Tie-Breaking Policy
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) answer key and result will be declared soon. For every correct answer in NEET UG, four marks will be awarded, and one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. Candidates qualifying NEET UG will be shortlisted for admission to undergraduate medical courses and allied programmes.

The NEET 2021 UG result along with the merit list and all India cut-off marks will be announced after NEET phase 2 registration ends on October 13. The NTA will send NEET OMR response sheets of the candidates and scorecards via email after closing the NEET Phase 2 registration and correction window.

NEET UG Marking Scheme

The NEET UG paper comprised questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The number of total questions in the NEET 2021 s 200 but medical aspirants had to attempt only 180 questions. Out of the total 720 marks, 360 marks are from Biology (Botany + Zoology), 180 marks from Physics, and 180 marks from Chemistry.

For every correct answer marked in NEET UG 2021, four marks will be allotted, and one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. For unattempted questions, however, no marks will be cut.

NEET UG 2021: Tie-Breaking Criteria

In case two or more candidates obtain the same score, the merit position will be determined using the following tie-breaker criteria:

  • Candidates obtaining higher marks/ percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the test, followed by

  • Candidate obtaining higher marks/ percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed by

  • Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test

NEET UG 2021
