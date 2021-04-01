NEET UG: List Of Colleges Where The Top 200 Students Went To Study Last Year

  • Home
NEET UG: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry, were the top choices of students who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) last year.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 1, 2021 3:42 pm IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry, and Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, were the top choices of students who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) last year, as per data shared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Government and private medical colleges in India grant admission to medical or dental courses on the basis of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, the undergraduate medical entrance test will be held on August 1.

Since 2020, admissions to the MBBS course in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) are being held through NEET. Earlier, AIIMS and JIPMER used to conduct their own entrance examinations.

Candidates who wish to take admission to MBBS will have to qualify NEET and then participate in counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to seats under the all-India quota or AIQ. For admission to seats in the state quotas of medical colleges, counselling is conducted by state-level bodies.

To pass NEET, candidates need to score 50 percentile marks. For OBC, ST, and SC candidates, the qualifying score is 40 percentile while for EWS candidates it is 45 percentile. However, getting into one of the top medical colleges is extremely difficult and challenging as one needs to score over 600 marks out of 720.

In NEET 2020, a total of 13,66,945 medical aspirants appeared in the examination, of whom 7,71,500 candidates had qualified the exam. Odisha boy Soyeb Aftab had secured All India Rank 1 (720 out of 720 marks) in NEET 2020. Akanksha Singh from Delhi has also scored a perfect 720 marks and bagged AIR 2 in the NEET 2020 examination.

Below is the list of colleges where the top 200 students in NEET UG 2020 went to study:

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi

  • Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry

  • BJ Government Medical College, Pune

  • Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

  • Government Medical College, Kota

  • Sawai Man Singh (S.M.S.) Medical College, Jaipur

  • Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

  • VMMC And Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

  • Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai

  • Government Medical College And Hospital, Chandigarh

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal

  • Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

  • University College Of Medical Sciences (UCMS), Delhi

  • Madurai Medical College, Madurai

  • Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Medical College, Rajkot

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar

