NEET UG 2021 In August; Check Eligibility, Statistics From Last Year

NTA is expected to release the NEET information bulletin soon at ntaneet.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) will be held on August 1, 2021. The NEET UG administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the notification on the entrance test and open the application link. NTA is expected to release the NEET information bulletin soon at ntaneet.nic.in.

Recommended: Crack NEET with AI Based NEET Online Coaching. Know More

“The Information Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the Test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be available shortly on the website https://ntaneet.nic.in, when the submission of the Application Form for NEET (UG) 2021 starts,” NTA said in its notification issued on March 12.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Also Read || NEET 2021: Check Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks, Trends

The NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the concerned Regulatory Bodies. NEET result is used for admission to undergraduate medical programmes at participating medical colleges, including AIIMS and JIPMER institutes.

NEET Eligibility

Based on last year’s rules, to be eligible for NEET UG, students must have passed Class 12 or should be appearing for Class 12 examination in 2021. The aspirant must have studied English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Biotechnology as main subjects in Class 12.

In 2020, aspirants between 17 and 25 years of age at the time of admission to the first year UG medical courses were eligible to apply. However, for candidates of reserved categories, relaxation of five years was allowed.

To appear for NEET in 2020, applicants belonging to the General category must have scored 50 per cent in Class 12 exams.

Till last year, there was no bar on the number of NEET UG attempts. Aspirants were allowed to appear for NEET as many times as they want till the upper age limit.

NEET 2021 Important Points

NEET UG exam date is August 1, 2021 NEET UG 2021 will be held in pen and paper format Unlike JEE Main which has been scheduled to be conducted four times this year, NEET UG will be held only once NEET 2021 will be held in 11 languages including in English, Hindi, Assamese, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Candidates have to choose the medium of question paper while filling the application form

NEET 2020 Statistics

Around 16 lakh students had registered for NEET 2020 last year. A total of 85-90 per cent aspirants appeared for the medical entrance test. As a first, NTA had to conduct NEET 2020 twice last year, once on September 13 and then on October 14. The testing agency had to conduct NEET on October 14 again for the students who were unable to take the exams on September 13 due to reasons associated with COVID-19. The consolidated result was declared on October 16, 2020.

NEET 2020: Tie-Breaking Procedure

The NEET UG 2020 paper comprised -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject had 45 multiple choice questions of 4 marks each and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. In NEET 2020, if two or more candidates scored the same NEET marks, NTA followed a tie-breaking methodology to break the deadlock in this order --