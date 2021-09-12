NEET UG 2021 Exam Over; Check Qualifying Marks, Marking Scheme

NEET UG 2021 qualifying marks

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) examination concluded at 5 pm today. To qualify NEET UG 2021 and secure admissions in undergraduate medical courses for this academic year, General category students will be required to score 50th percentile in NEET UG. Students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Class category will be required to score 40th percentile and those belonging to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category will be required to score 45th percentile.

NEET UG 2021 percentile will be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all india common merit list in NEET. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the administering body of NEET UG will declare the result along with the All India Rank (AIR) based on the marks obtained in the NEET exam.

Prior to the result, NTA will release the NEET UG answer key and students can use the answer key to calculate a rough score.

As per the NEET UG marking scheme devised by NTA, students will be awarded four marks for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Students can add all the marks at last and find a rough score for NEET UG 2021 exam. The unattempted answer will be given no score. The paper was of total 720 marks.

The NEET 2021 examination was conducted today from 2 pm to 5 pm and the test was conducted in 202 cities. The test was conducted in a pen and paper mode and a specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet was given to students on which students can mark the answers using ball point pen.