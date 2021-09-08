NEET UG 2021 Exam On September 12, Here Are 5 Exam Day Guidelines

NEET UG 2021 exam centre guidelines

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency(NTA) on September 12. While entering the NEET UG 2021 exam center, students will be required to take in their NEET UG 2021 admit card and valid ID proof.

NEET UG 2021 admit cards were released by NTA on September 6 after the Supreme Court rejected the students' plea of rescheduling the NEET UG 2021 examination. NEET UG will be conducted in 13 languages in pen and paper mode.

Students appearing for the examination will be required to follow a set of exam data guidelines released by the NEET UG administering body NTA.

NTA guidelines for NEET UG 2021 are: