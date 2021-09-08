  • Home
NEET UG 2021 Exam On September 12, Here Are 5 Exam Day Guidelines

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency(NTA) on September 12.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 8, 2021 8:49 pm IST

NEET UG 2021 Exam On September 12, Here Are 5 Exam Day Guidelines
NEET UG 2021 exam centre guidelines
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency(NTA) on September 12. While entering the NEET UG 2021 exam center, students will be required to take in their NEET UG 2021 admit card and valid ID proof.

NEET UG 2021 admit cards were released by NTA on September 6 after the Supreme Court rejected the students' plea of rescheduling the NEET UG 2021 examination. NEET UG will be conducted in 13 languages in pen and paper mode.

Students appearing for the examination will be required to follow a set of exam data guidelines released by the NEET UG administering body NTA.

NTA guidelines for NEET UG 2021 are:

  1. Students will not be allowed to take electronic devices like health bands, earphones, calculators, mobile phones, or pen drives into the exam hall. Students will check through metal detectors at the main gate.
  2. Students will not be allowed to take any eatables inside the exam hall. However, diabetic students will be allowed to take fruits but not packaged food.
  3. To carry water in a transparent bottle is allowed, students can also carry a face mask, sanitiser in a transparent bottle, and a face shield.
  4. Students will have to follow NEET UG dress code for the exam day. Clothes with long sleeves are not allowed in the exam hall. Also, students are supposed to wear sandals or slippers. Shoes are not allowed in the exam center.
  5. Students will be required to report at the NEET UG exam center 30 minutes prior to the exam timing and in case of any special permission, students must reach at least two hour before the exam commences.
NEET UG 2021
