NEET UG 2021 Exam From 2 Pm; Check Exam Hall Guidelines

NEET UG 2021 Exam today from 2 pm

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) will commence from 2 pm today. The NEET exam center will open two hours before the exam, that is at 12 pm. Students are required to enter the exam hall before 1:30 pm as no late entries will be entertained. NEET aspirants will be allowed to sit on the allotted seats in the exam hall from 1:15 pm and the NEET UG 2021 admit cards will be checked by the invigilator from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm.

While reaching the NEET Exam center, students will undergo checking through hand held metal detectors along with the temperature check as the COVID-19 protocol. Students are not allowed to take any metal objects inside the examination hall. Also, there is no facility to store items at the NEET exam center, so students should carry only the necessary items like their admit cards, ID proof, transparent hand sanitizer bottles, and drinking water in transparent bottles as well.

Students must carry their NEET UG 2021 admit card to the test centers along with a valid ID proof and a passport size photograph. Students will be required to bring in their photograph which is the same as they attested on the NEET UG Application form to paste it on the attendance sheet at the NEET centre during the exam.

Any student who fails to bring these items to the exam hall will not be allowed to appear for the examination as declared by the administering authority the National Testing Agency(NTA) priorly.