NEET 2021: Check Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks, Trends
The NEET cut-off list mentions the category-wise and course-wise cut-off marks required for admission to the medical and allied programmes.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held as a selection test for admission to undergraduate medical and allied programmes in the country. An announcement regarding the release of NEET UG 2021 application form and NEET 2021 exam date is yet to be made, and once announced, students can check the National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- ntaneet.nic.in for information on NEET.
Students can check the previous year cut-off marks and trends for NEET and take their preparation ahead.
NEET Previous Year Cut-Off
The NEET cut-off list mentions the category-wise and course-wise cut-off marks required for admission to the medical and allied programmes. The cut-off is the qualifying marks that must be scored to qualify NEET. The cut-off for NEET varies for all categories. The NEET 2021 cut-off will be determined on the basis factors including number of candidates appearing the test, the difficulty level of NEET and seats available at the participating colleges.
Category
NEET Cut-Off Percentile
NEET 2020 Cut-Off Scores
NEET 2019 Cut-Off Scores
General
50th
720-147
704-134
General-PH
45th
146-129
133-120
SC
40th
146-113
133-107
ST
40th
146-113
133-107
OBC
40th
146-113
133-107
SC/ST/OBC-PH
40th
128-113
119-107
Eligibility Criteria For NEET Counselling
To appear in the NEET counselling, candidates must qualify and score above the required qualifying NEET percentile and register on the MCC website within the stipulated time.
As per the NEET reservation criteria in 2020, out of the total seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), 15 per cent is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe and 27 per cent for Other Backward Class category candidates.