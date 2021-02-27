  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2021: Check Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks, Trends

NEET 2021: Check Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks, Trends

The NEET cut-off list mentions the category-wise and course-wise cut-off marks required for admission to the medical and allied programmes. The cut-off is the qualifying marks that must be scored to qualify NEET.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 27, 2021 5:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Documents Required To Fill NEET Application Form
NEET, JEE: Critical Look Needed To Re-Evaluate Exam Pattern, Says Naveen Patnaik
NEET: List Of Top Medical Colleges In India
NEET: What Are Common Service Centres
NEET 2021 Paper Pattern: Here’s What We Know So Far
“End Rumours, Announce NEET Dates”, Request Medical Aspirants
NEET 2021: Check Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks, Trends
NEET 2021: Check Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks, Trends
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held as a selection test for admission to undergraduate medical and allied programmes in the country. An announcement regarding the release of NEET UG 2021 application form and NEET 2021 exam date is yet to be made, and once announced, students can check the National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- ntaneet.nic.in for information on NEET.

Read More || NEET 2021 Paper Pattern: Here’s What We Know So Far

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students can check the previous year cut-off marks and trends for NEET and take their preparation ahead.

Read More || NEET: List Of Top Medical Colleges In India

NEET Previous Year Cut-Off

The NEET cut-off list mentions the category-wise and course-wise cut-off marks required for admission to the medical and allied programmes. The cut-off is the qualifying marks that must be scored to qualify NEET. The cut-off for NEET varies for all categories. The NEET 2021 cut-off will be determined on the basis factors including number of candidates appearing the test, the difficulty level of NEET and seats available at the participating colleges.


Category

NEET Cut-Off Percentile

NEET 2020 Cut-Off Scores

NEET 2019 Cut-Off Scores

General

50th

720-147

704-134

General-PH

45th

146-129

133-120

SC

40th

146-113

133-107

ST

40th

146-113

133-107

OBC

40th

146-113

133-107

SC/ST/OBC-PH

40th

128-113

119-107


Eligibility Criteria For NEET Counselling

To appear in the NEET counselling, candidates must qualify and score above the required qualifying NEET percentile and register on the MCC website within the stipulated time.

As per the NEET reservation criteria in 2020, out of the total seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), 15 per cent is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe and 27 per cent for Other Backward Class category candidates.

Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) NEET 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Awards 'Digital Degrees' To Nearly 1.8 Lakh Students During Its 97th Annual Convocation
Delhi University Awards 'Digital Degrees' To Nearly 1.8 Lakh Students During Its 97th Annual Convocation
AISSEE 2021 Result Soon; Know Where, How To Check
AISSEE 2021 Result Soon; Know Where, How To Check
Mumbai University: Application Dates For PhD Entrance Test Extended Till March 2
Mumbai University: Application Dates For PhD Entrance Test Extended Till March 2
JEE Main 2021 Result Expected By March 7; Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks, Trends
JEE Main 2021 Result Expected By March 7; Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks, Trends
India Toy Fair 2021: 'Use Less Plastic, More Eco-Friendly Material', PM Modi Asks Manufacturers
India Toy Fair 2021: 'Use Less Plastic, More Eco-Friendly Material', PM Modi Asks Manufacturers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................