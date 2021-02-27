Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021: Check Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks, Trends

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held as a selection test for admission to undergraduate medical and allied programmes in the country. An announcement regarding the release of NEET UG 2021 application form and NEET 2021 exam date is yet to be made, and once announced, students can check the National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- ntaneet.nic.in for information on NEET.

Students can check the previous year cut-off marks and trends for NEET and take their preparation ahead.

NEET Previous Year Cut-Off

The NEET cut-off list mentions the category-wise and course-wise cut-off marks required for admission to the medical and allied programmes. The cut-off is the qualifying marks that must be scored to qualify NEET. The cut-off for NEET varies for all categories. The NEET 2021 cut-off will be determined on the basis factors including number of candidates appearing the test, the difficulty level of NEET and seats available at the participating colleges.





Category NEET Cut-Off Percentile NEET 2020 Cut-Off Scores NEET 2019 Cut-Off Scores General 50th 720-147 704-134 General-PH 45th 146-129 133-120 SC 40th 146-113 133-107 ST 40th 146-113 133-107 OBC 40th 146-113 133-107 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 128-113 119-107





Eligibility Criteria For NEET Counselling

To appear in the NEET counselling, candidates must qualify and score above the required qualifying NEET percentile and register on the MCC website within the stipulated time.

As per the NEET reservation criteria in 2020, out of the total seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), 15 per cent is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe and 27 per cent for Other Backward Class category candidates.