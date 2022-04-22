  • Home
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result Declared At Mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Candidates can check and download the MCC NEET UG 2021 stray vacancy round result through the official website- mcc.nic.in. The MCC further informed candidates that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 22, 2022 3:54 pm IST

NEET UG 2021 special stray vacancy round result released
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the provisional result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2021 counselling online stray vacancy round on Friday, April 22. Candidates can check and download the MCC NEET UG 2021 stray vacancy round result through the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Candidates can inform the committee regarding any discrepancy in the special stray vacancy round NEET-UG 2021 result till April 22, 2022, up to 4:00 pm through email on the email id mccresultquery@gmail.com, the MCC said in a statement.

The MCC further informed candidates that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. "The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," it said.

NEET UG 2021 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Result: How To Download

  • Visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on the "Provisional result of Special Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counselling 2021" link.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • The NEET-UG stray vacancy round result will be displayed on your screen.
  • Download and print a copy for future references.

Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

