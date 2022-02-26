NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today; How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG Counselling 2021 round 2 seat allotment result will be available at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: The round 2 seat allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling will be announced on Saturday, February 26, 2022. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment result on the official website -- mcc.nic.in.

Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) and who had registered for the NEET UG round 2 counselling can check their seat allotment results on the official website of MCC.

The MCC has already released the provisional results of the first round of NEET UG counselling for AIQ seats. The provisional seat allotment results are available for download at mcc.nic.in.





"Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 26.02.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com. The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change," the MCC said.

The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result, and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law, it said.

The MCC said, "The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website."

How To Check NEET Counselling 2021 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official websit-- mcc.nic.in Click on the UG counselling tab Now, click on the link to check allotment results Login with your credentials, if required Download the seat allotment result

Medical aspirants shortlisted in the final round 2 result can report for admission at the colleges by March 5, 2022. The NEET UG round 2 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during the registration window.

There will be two more rounds of AIQ NEET counselling 2021 – AIQ mop-up and AIQ stray vacancy round.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detailed counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.