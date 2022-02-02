NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check NEET UG 2021 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the round 1 seat allotment result of NEET UG counselling. The provisional allotment letter can be downloaded from MCC website after 2 PM on February 2, the MCC release mentioned.

The reporting module at the colleges will get active by February 2, 2:30 PM. "The candidates can contact their allotted college directly for queries related to documents to be submitted at the time of Physical/ Online Reporting. Also, candidates should confirm Admission Schedule from the allotted college before proceeding for Reporting along with all required original documents," the MCC release mentioned.

The candidates can check their results on mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG round 1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 1 registration.

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Go to mcc.nic.in Click on Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Enter the login details Round 1 seat allotment result will appear on screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps To Fill Choices

Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in

On the NEET UG 2021 registration link, login with the NEET UG Roll number, password

Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window

Lock the choices and submit.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detailed counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.