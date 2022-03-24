Image credit: shutterstock.com The application process will be concluded on March 28

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the application process date for children of deceased COVID-19 warriors for five MBBS seats in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 counselling. The application process will now be concluded on March 28, the candidates can apply on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

The application was earlier scheduled to be closed on March 17. "Reference is made to earlier notice dated 22.02.2022, wherein the last date for receiving applications from wards of 'Covid Warriors (Deceased)' routed through the respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/ Directorate Health Services (DHS) of their domicile states was mentioned as 17.03.2022. In this regard, it is informed that the date for receiving duly filled in applications through DMEs/ DHSs has been extended upto 5 PM of 28.03.2022 (Monday)," MCC notification mentioned.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has earlier decided to allot 5 MBBS seats to wards of COVID19 warriors who are deceased. "It is for the information to all the candidates, who have appeared and qualified for NEET examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) that Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to allot 5(five) MBBS Seats to Wards of COVID Warriors (Deceased)," MCC notification reads.

The candidates need to send their applicationss through DME/ DHSs of their respective states. For candidates belonging to Delhi, applications need to be sent at the following address- "Dr Poonam Panwar, CMO (NFSG), Nodal Officer (NEET Covid Warrior), Email Id: hospitalcoordinationcell1@gmail.com."

For further details, candidates need to visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.