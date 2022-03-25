NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Final Result Declared On Mcc.nic.in, Check Now

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG counselling 2021 mop-up round final result available at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling mop-up round final result. Candidates can check and download the mop-up round final result on the official website- mcc.nic.in. "The reporting for mop-up round of UG Counselling 2021 has started," MCC notification mentioned.

Recommended: Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE Dont's Miss: NEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Students Liked : Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free!

Meanwhile, NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round final result has been announced, and is available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Check Mop-Up Round Result

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in Click on 'mop-up round result' link Enter your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login NEET-UG 2021 mop-up round result will appear on the screen Download result, take a print out for further reference.

The MCC has asked candidates to download the 'Sandes' app to receive updates regarding NEET UG counselling. MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.