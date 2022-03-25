  • Home
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Final Result Declared On Mcc.nic.in, Check Now

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Candidates can check and download the mop-up round final result on the official website- mcc.nic.in. "The reporting for mop-up round of UG Counselling 2021 has started," MCC notification mentioned

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 25, 2022 9:11 am IST | Source: Careers360

NEET UG counselling 2021 mop-up round final result available at mcc.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling mop-up round final result. Candidates can check and download the mop-up round final result on the official website- mcc.nic.in. "The reporting for mop-up round of UG Counselling 2021 has started," MCC notification mentioned.

Meanwhile, NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round final result has been announced, and is available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Check Mop-Up Round Result

  1. Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on 'mop-up round result' link
  3. Enter your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login
  4. NEET-UG 2021 mop-up round result will appear on the screen
  5. Download result, take a print out for further reference.

The MCC has asked candidates to download the 'Sandes' app to receive updates regarding NEET UG counselling. MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

NEET Counselling NEET Counselling result NEET Counselling 2021

